Turner went 1-for-6 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-innings victory versus Atlanta.
Turner went hitless in his first five at-bats, but he opened the 10th inning on second base as the designated runner and scored on Freddie Freeman's double. In the following frame, Turner came up with a two-out single that padded Los Angeles' lead to two runs, helping the team secure the win. Turner hasn't disappointed in his first full season with the Dodgers, posting a .317/.365/.496 slash line, 10 homers, 53 RBI, 40 runs and 15 thefts. He and Julio Rodriguez are the only players in the majors with at least 15 steals and at least 10 long balls.