Turner went 3-for-4 with two runs in Thursday's loss to the Phillies.

The speedy shortstop was one of two Dodgers (along with Will Smith) to collect three hits in the contest. Turner scored in the sixth and eighth innings and got to third base in the ninth but was stranded there. He has seven multi-hit games so far this season, including two three-hit performances. Turner is slashing .276/.338/.379 with a home run, 21 RBI, 15 runs and five stolen bases in his first full season in Los Angeles.