Turner went 2-for-2 with a double, three walks and three runs in Wednesday's 12-6 rout of Milwaukee.

Turner typically isn't eager to take free passes, but he reached three times via walk for the first time this season Wednesday in addition to notching two hits. The All-Star shortstop hasn't homered in nearly three weeks, but that hasn't stopped him from being productive -- he's slashing .342/.400/.425 with 17 runs, six doubles, eight RBI and two stolen bases over 18 contests since his last long ball. Turner and teammate Freddie Freeman are in a close battle for the major-league hit lead -- through Wednesday, Freeman's 156 base knocks are one more than Turner's 155.