Turner went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-0 win over the Dodgers.

Turner has yet to go hitless in a game in September, as he now owns a 12-game hitting streak. In that span, he's gone 15-for-54 (.278) with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI and three steals. The shortstop has reached the 25-steals mark for the sixth time in the last seven years, with the abbreviated 2020 campaign the lone exception. He's added a .304/.349/.485 slash line, 20 home runs, 98 RBI and 90 runs scored through 141 contests.