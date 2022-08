Turner went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Padres.

Turner got aboard with a single in the seventh inning, then stole second and scored on a Freddie Freeman single. This was Turner's first steal (and attempt) in 10 games, a span in which he's hit safely in nine contests. The speedy shortstop is up to 19 thefts in 21 tries this year, and he's added a stellar .305/.345/.499 slash line, 18 home runs, 77 RBI and 66 runs scored through 108 games.