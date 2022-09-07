Turner went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Turner picked up his 23rd steal of the season after a third-inning single, and he scored on a Max Muncy home run later in the frame. While he's gone just 8-for-38 (.211) over his last nine games, he's picked up one home run, three steals and four RBI in that span. The shortstop is slashing .305/.349/.479 with 19 homers, 90 RBI, 84 runs scored, 34 doubles and two triples through 134 contests, and it's safe to assume his bat won't stay quiet for long.