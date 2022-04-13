Turner will start at shortstop and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers are off to 2-2 start to the season despite getting little production from its top three batters in the lineup in Turner (.444 OPS), Mookie Betts (.433) and Freddie Freeman (.681). The track record of all three stars suggests fantasy managers should eventually expect the trio to get dialed in at the dish, at which point the Dodgers' lineup should re-emerge as the juggernaut many predicted heading into the season. Expect Turner's involvement in the run game to also increase once his .222 on-base average veers closer to his career norm.