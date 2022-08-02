Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a sacrifice fly in Monday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Turner carried his hitting streak into August -- it's now at 19 games after his seventh-inning solo shot kept the streak alive. He's batting .346 (28-for-81) with six homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases during the hot stretch. The shortstop has maintained a fantastic .309/.352/.507 slash line with 17 homers, 18 steals, 75 RBI and 62 runs scored through 448 plate appearances this season.