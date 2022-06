Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Turner singled and scored in the first inning on a Will Smith homer before going deep himself off Jose Ruiz in the top of the ninth. The long ball was his seventh of the season and second in his last three games. Turner has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, batting .303 with seven homers, 45 RBI, 28 runs and 12 stolen bases over 218 at-bats in 56 contests.