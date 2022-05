Turner went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 11-1 win over the Pirates.

The shortstop did a little bit of everything as he looked to climb out of a recent mini-slump that had seen Turner bat .152 (5-for-33) over his prior nine games. On the season, the 28-year-old is slashing a disappointing .259/.317/.361 with one homer, five steals, 13 runs and 21 RBI.