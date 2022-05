Turner went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and a stolen base in a 5-4 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

Turner extended his hitting streak to seven games with a double in the first inning, and he added a walk and a stolen base that led to a run in the fourth. The shortstop hasn't shown much power this season with just one homer in 33 games, but he's rapped nine doubles and has stolen six bases on seven attempts. Turner is slashing .273/.340/.383 on the campaign.