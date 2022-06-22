Turner went 4-for-5 with two runs in Monday's 8-2 victory versus the Reds.
Turner again hit atop the order in the absence of Mookie Betts (rib), and he served as a catalyst for the offense with four singles that led to two runs. This was the shortstop's first four-hit game as a member of Los Angeles and his 17th multi-hit performance of the season. Turner is in the midst of a 13-game hitting streak that has lifted his season slash line to .310/.360/.487. He's racked up nine homers, 49 RBI, 35 runs and 14 steals to justify his near-universal first-round selection in fantasy drafts this season.