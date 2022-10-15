Turner suffered nothing worse than a jammed finger in Friday's NLDS Game 3 loss to the Padres, as his X-rays were negative, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Turner appeared visibly hurt after diving back into first base on an eighth-inning pickoff attempt, but he was able to get his fingers wrapped during a delay while the play was being removed and did not have to leave the game. It's possible the jammed right ring finger will affect his performance going forward, but he remains in line to start Saturday's Game 4 as long as he's able to grip a bat.