The Dodgers claimed Miller off waivers from the Mets on Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Miller will begin his second stint in the Dodgers organization in this month along, as Los Angeles had previously lost him to New York in a waiver claim on Aug. 4. The Mets eventually booted Miller off their 40-man roster a few weeks later, but the right-hander will get another look in the Los Angeles bullpen while the Dodgers currently have eight relievers on the injured list. Since Miller has already been optioned to the minors five times this season between stops with the Brewers, Mets and Dodgers, he'll need to be added to the Dodgers' 26-man active roster. Los Angeles already cleared a spot for Miller on the 40-man roster by transferring Tony Gonsolin (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL.