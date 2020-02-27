Alvarez, who remains on the Dodgers' restricted list, is scheduled to make his spring debut in Friday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Since signing a $16 million deal with the Dodgers in July 2015, the 23-year-old right-hander hasn't provided much of a return on investment. Alvarez has topped out at the Double-A level during his first five years with the organization and pitched just 3.2 innings last season before being moved to the restricted list in September due to behavioral issues. The Dodgers will likely evaluate his performance both on the field and in the clubhouse this spring before determining whether to activate him once the minor-league season gets underway.