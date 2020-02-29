Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Undergoing tests Saturday
Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Alvarez (not injury related) is currently shut down as he undergoes tests to determine why he couldn't pitch Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez was scratched from his scheduled start Friday against the Brewers after he couldn't get loose prior to the game. The right-hander is currently on the restricted list for behavioral issues, and it's unclear when he'll be able to make his Cactus League debut after his setback.
