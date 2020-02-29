Alvarez will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder in the next few days, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Alvarez was scratched from his start Friday against the Brewers for what was initially referred to as a failure to get loose. It's now been revealed that he was feeling discomfort in his shoulder/lat area. He's since been designated for assignment, though the looming medical concerns may dissuade teams from claiming him on waivers.