Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Set for MRI
Alvarez will undergo an MRI on his right shoulder in the next few days, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Alvarez was scratched from his start Friday against the Brewers for what was initially referred to as a failure to get loose. It's now been revealed that he was feeling discomfort in his shoulder/lat area. He's since been designated for assignment, though the looming medical concerns may dissuade teams from claiming him on waivers.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Designated for assignment•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Undergoing tests Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Scratched from Friday's start•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Cleared for spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Seeking to resolve behavior issues•
-
Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Status remains cloudy•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.