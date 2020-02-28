Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Scratched from Friday's start
Alvarez couldn't get loose and was scratched from Friday's scheduled start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
He is currently on the restricted list for behavioral issues. Alvarez showed promise in the lower levels several years ago, but has struggled in every manner (performance, health, behavior) above Low-A. It is unclear when he will make his Cactus League debut.
