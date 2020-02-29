Dodgers' Yadier Alvarez: Designated for assignment
Alvarez was reinstated from the restricted list and designated for assignment Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez was placed on the restricted list for disciplinary reasons back in September and admitted at the start of camp that he'd been "acting like a child." He reported to camp as usual despite being on that list but was scratched from his scheduled start Friday because he couldn't get loose and was sent for tests to determine what was wrong. The results of those tests have yet to be made public, but Alvarez will be booted from the 40-man roster nonetheless. Whether another team wants to take a chance on a player with both injury and behavior concerns remains to be seen.
