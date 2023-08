Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Almonte (knee) is still at least a couple weeks away from returning, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Alomonte landed on the injured list Aug. 12 with a right knee sprain and he remains in rest and recovery mode with the beginning of September looming. The 28-year-old reliever had pitched to a 5.06 ERA and 49:24 K:BB in 48 innings for Los Angeles prior to the injury.