Almonte departed Friday's game against Colorado due to a right knee injury, and manager Dave Roberts said after the contest that it could be an IL situation, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Almonte had worked 1.2 scoreless innings and was attempting to close out the victory when he got a cleat caught while releasing a pitch. The reliever speculated after the game that he may have hyperextended his right knee, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, though an official diagnosis has yet to be announced. Almonte threw two more pitches (both balls) before he was relieved by Ryan Brasier, but Roberts nonetheless suggested that the right-hander may miss multiple weeks, saying, "It wouldn't surprise me if it's an IL [stint]."