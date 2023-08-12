The Dodgers placed Almonte on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right knee sprain, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Almonte was pulled from Friday's contest against the Rockies with a right knee injury, and it will officially cause him to spend at least two weeks on the injured list. The 29-year-old had accumulated a 5.06 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 48 innings on the season and will be replaced in the bullpen by Victor Gonzalez.