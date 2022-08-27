Almonte (elbow) played catch in Miami before Friday's game against the Marlins but remains without a return timeline, the Associated Press reports.

Almonte last pitched Aug. 3, and he hasn't thrown from a mound since going on the injured list Aug. 7. His ability to play catch is at least progress in the right direction, but the right-hander doesn't appear close to going on a rehab assignment. He isn't expected to be activated from the IL until at least mid-September.