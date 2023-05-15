Happy Monday. I hope you all spent some time yesterday with family, sitting back and watching your favorite team play some baseball. We had a fun weekend of action that was highlighted in my mind by the debut of Marlins SP Eury Perez. Taking the mound against the Reds, Perez delivered 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball, four hits, two walks and he struck out seven. Both of his runs allowed came off the long ball and he induced an eye-opening 16 swinging strikes on just 88 pitches. That 31% called swinging strike rate is what has us really excited.

Perez sits at 97.4 mph average on his fastball and he throws it 47% of the time with three other pitches (though he rarely threw his curveball -- just 5% in his debut). He looked like he had something watching that debut, and Perez is a player worth getting aggressive for if he's on your waiver wire. Perez is up to 75% rostered in CBS leagues.

Let's dive into more of the action from the weekend:

McLain gets the call

The Reds are calling up SS Matt McLain and although it might not be the Reds minor leaguer you were hoping would get the call, McLain is worth getting excited about as well. In 38 games at Triple-A this year, McClain has knocked home 12 homers with 10 stolen bases and a .348 batting average with a .474 on base percentage. No matter what format you play in, McLain is worth an add anywhere you need middle infield help -- specifically in Roto.

Morel on fire

It seems like any time the Cubs actually allow Christopher Morel to hit at the major league level for them, he's really good (OK, besides that one stretch in 2022). He's off to a scorching start since being brought back up and that included two homers from this weekend's action. Morel has raised his average to .381 with three homers and a steal in five games. He's still just 53% rostered with eligibility at 2B and OF.

Rasmussen replacements

If you lost Drew Rasmussen, here are a few pitchers who could help you out in the now.

Twins SP Louie Varland turned in another quality start, quietly. He threw 6 1/3 of three-run ball with seven strikeouts. He's just 42% rostered and draws the Angels this week. Varland's 27% called swinging strike right is worth noting.

Red Sox SP James Paxton had the kind of debut he was hoping for. He threw five innings, allowed two runs and just one walk. Paxton also allowed just four hits while striking out nine Cardinals with a 96.3 mph average fastball. Paxton is 32% rostered and draws the Padres this week.

Orioles SP Tyler Wells had another strong start in a great matchup against the Pirates. He threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed just one hit and two walks with a 34% called swinging strike rate. These are SP1 numbers for as long as they last and his season ERA is now 2.68 with a 0.72 WHIP. Despite that, Wells is still not rostered in all shallow leagues (65% overall).

News & notes

IL additions from the weekend