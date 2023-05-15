Happy Monday. I hope you all spent some time yesterday with family, sitting back and watching your favorite team play some baseball. We had a fun weekend of action that was highlighted in my mind by the debut of Marlins SP Eury Perez. Taking the mound against the Reds, Perez delivered 4 2/3 innings of two-run ball, four hits, two walks and he struck out seven. Both of his runs allowed came off the long ball and he induced an eye-opening 16 swinging strikes on just 88 pitches. That 31% called swinging strike rate is what has us really excited.
Perez sits at 97.4 mph average on his fastball and he throws it 47% of the time with three other pitches (though he rarely threw his curveball -- just 5% in his debut). He looked like he had something watching that debut, and Perez is a player worth getting aggressive for if he's on your waiver wire. Perez is up to 75% rostered in CBS leagues.
Let's dive into more of the action from the weekend:
McLain gets the call
The Reds are calling up SS Matt McLain and although it might not be the Reds minor leaguer you were hoping would get the call, McLain is worth getting excited about as well. In 38 games at Triple-A this year, McClain has knocked home 12 homers with 10 stolen bases and a .348 batting average with a .474 on base percentage. No matter what format you play in, McLain is worth an add anywhere you need middle infield help -- specifically in Roto.
Morel on fire
It seems like any time the Cubs actually allow Christopher Morel to hit at the major league level for them, he's really good (OK, besides that one stretch in 2022). He's off to a scorching start since being brought back up and that included two homers from this weekend's action. Morel has raised his average to .381 with three homers and a steal in five games. He's still just 53% rostered with eligibility at 2B and OF.
Rasmussen replacements
If you lost Drew Rasmussen, here are a few pitchers who could help you out in the now.
- Twins SP Louie Varland turned in another quality start, quietly. He threw 6 1/3 of three-run ball with seven strikeouts. He's just 42% rostered and draws the Angels this week. Varland's 27% called swinging strike right is worth noting.
- Red Sox SP James Paxton had the kind of debut he was hoping for. He threw five innings, allowed two runs and just one walk. Paxton also allowed just four hits while striking out nine Cardinals with a 96.3 mph average fastball. Paxton is 32% rostered and draws the Padres this week.
- Orioles SP Tyler Wells had another strong start in a great matchup against the Pirates. He threw seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed just one hit and two walks with a 34% called swinging strike rate. These are SP1 numbers for as long as they last and his season ERA is now 2.68 with a 0.72 WHIP. Despite that, Wells is still not rostered in all shallow leagues (65% overall).
News & notes
- Jazz Chisholm was out of the lineup Sunday due to turf toe and is scheduled to see a specialist.
- Jose Altuve started a rehab assignment at Triple-A on Friday. He should be back with the Astros within the next few weeks.
- Mason Miller is scheduled to receive a second opinion Tuesday. The original diagnosis was elbow inflammation but no structural damage.
- Yandy Diaz was removed Sunday with left groin tightness and will undergo an MRI.
- Liam Hendriks will be re-evaluated after Sunday's appearance at Triple-A. He gave up four runs in his rehab outing Thursday. There's a good chance he returns to the White Sox at some point this week.
- Carlos Rodon threw on flat ground from 60-75 feet Saturday and Sunday. He had a cortisone shot in his back last week.
- Giancarlo Stanton did defensive work Friday and will be part of the Yankees outfield mix once he returns. He's about a month into a six-week absence.
- Trevor Story has been hitting and throwing at the Red Sox' spring training complex in Florida. He's expected to return some time in the second half. He's 48% rostered.
- JD Martinez was activated from the IL Friday. Michael Busch was optioned back to Triple-A.
- Joey Gallo left Sunday with a leg injury but manager Rocco Baldelli expects Gallo to be in the lineup Monday.
- CJ Cron was removed Sunday due to back spasms and is expected to be placed on the IL. He was replaced by Mike Moustakas. Elehuris Montero has been tearing it up in the minors again.
- Alex Wood will start Monday against the Phillies and then will face the Marlins later as a two-start week. He's 28% rostered.
- Anthony DeSclafani left his start Saturday with a toe injury.
- Eric Lauer has been moved to the Brewers rotation with Colin Rea taking Lauer's spot in the rotation.
- Anthony Rendon was out of the lineup Sunday due to left groin tightness.
- Anthony Volpe was dropped to seventh in the Yankees lineup this weekend.
- Yankees infield prospect Oswald Peraza began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Monday.
- Orioles prospect Joey Ortiz was recalled Sunday. He started at shortstop and was batting ninth. He's 4% rostered.
- Noah Syndergaard has been cleared to start Monday against the Twins.
IL additions from the weekend
- AJ Puk with nerve irritation in his left elbow. Dylan Floro picked up the save Sunday. He's 30% rostered.
- Nico Hoerner with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to May 9. It's good news for Christopher Morel who is mashing.
- Nick Lodolo with left calf tendinosis.
- Max Kepler with a left hamstring strain. Trevor Larnach is back with the team and actually hit a home run Sunday.
- Jesus Sanchez with a right hamstring strain, rough timing as he was really heating up.
- Elvis Andrus with a strained left oblique. Hanser Alberto started at second base Sunday.
- Scary stuff as Rockies starter Ryan Feltner got hit in the head with a line drive Saturday. He was placed on the IL with a small fracture in his skull and a concussion.