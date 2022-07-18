Happy Monday, everyone! I don't know about you, but this was probably the most fun MLB Draft I can ever remember following and it was also a stone cold lock to make myself (and everyone I know) feel extra old starting with the first pick overall. The Orioles selected Stillwater High School infielder Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 pick -- Jackson the son of former MLB All Star Matt Holiday. Jackson is committed to play at Oklahoma State and enters the organization as a versatile middle infielder with both power and average tools as a left-handed batter. He's also an above-average runner on the basepaths and should be a clear priority for your to roster in keeper leagues where your rules allow it.

Unfortunately, I'm battling a sickness, so today's newsletter will be briefer than usual, but we'll review all of the other key takeaways from the MLB Draft and some of the most interesting action on the diamond from the weekend.

Other key takeaways from the draft

Biggest steal of the draft -- The Reds selected infielder Cam Collier with the 18th overall pick. Collier won't turn 18 until late November and was one of the youngest players to enter this class. Despite his age, Collier is considered one of the better pure hitters in this class and offers a sweet swing from the left side. There is also room to grow for Collier from a power perspective. This is a great step in the right direction for a Reds organization that needs some wins.

Most surprising pick: The Rangers selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker with the No. 3 overall pick in what was easily the least expected development from Sunday night. If you haven't heard Rocker's story, he entered last year's class as one of the best arms overall before being selected by the Mets at No. 10 overall. The Mets were unable to sign him and that made him eligible for this year's class. Rocker is a total boom-or-bust pick with elite-level stuff on three pitches but also an injury history that includes concerns about both his shoulder and elbow.

Biggest riser: No player improved his stock more than Oklahoma right-handed hurler Cade Horton and the Cubs drafted him at No. 7 overall. Horton played a key role in helping the Sooners reach the College World Series. Horton probably has the nastiest slider in the entire draft class but also a fastball that can get into the high-90s.

Mets go with catcher Parada Kevin Parada at No. 11 overall. Parada, the right-handed 20-year-old, jumped onto the scene this past season when he racked up 26 homers -- a Georgia Tech record. Parada is a no-doubter prospect with his bat but there are legitimate concerns about both his defense and throwing arm. In today's NL with the DH, that's less of a concern.

Padres go boom or bust: If it wasn't for Tommy John surgery this past April, right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko could've been selected as high as No. 1 overall. Instead, the Padres grabbed him at No. 15 overall. While drafting an injured pitcher seems risky on the surface, Lesko is just 18 years old and we've seen a lot of success stories in recent years when it comes to recovering from Tommy John surgery. I love this move.

Cease ends a dominant first half strong

White Sox SP Dylan Cease allowed just one hit through seven scoreless innings while striking out eight batters in an 11-0 win over the Twins on Sunday. He generated a whopping 21 swings-and-misses and now finishes the first half with an MLB-leading 150 strikeouts with nine wins and a 2.15 ERA. Somehow, Cease wasn't named to the All Star team.

Other notable performances