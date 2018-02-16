Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Previewing the catcher position for 2018 drafts
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position preview of 2018.
How early is too early for Gary Sanchez and what do you if you don't draft Sanchez? That basically sums up the catcher position this season! Of course it's much more complicated than that and there is a lot of excitement surrounding Willson Contreras and maybe even Wilson Ramos this year. Buster Posey can still get the job done and J.T. Realmuto could be awesome if he gets traded. If you need to learn more about catchers and when to draft them, this episode is exactly what you need.
We'll be previewing every position in the coming days and weeks, so make sure you subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- How strategies change in different formats
- Making sense of the Dodgers catcher situation
- Pros and cons of Salvador Perez and Realmuto
- The few players at the position we are willing to reach for
- Will Evan Gattis get enough plate appearances to be elite?
