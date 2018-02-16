Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Previewing the catcher position for 2018 drafts

How early is too early for Gary Sanchez and what do you if you don't draft Sanchez? That basically sums up the catcher position this season! Of course it's much more complicated than that and there is a lot of excitement surrounding Willson Contreras and maybe even Wilson Ramos this year. Buster Posey can still get the job done and J.T. Realmuto could be awesome if he gets traded. If you need to learn more about catchers and when to draft them, this episode is exactly what you need.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: