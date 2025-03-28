Opening Day is just one game day, so it's important to remind yourself as a Fantasy Baseball player not to overreact. You've waited so long to turn your theories into reality that there can be a natural inclination to take the first bit of information as meaningful, but it's not – one game in March is no more important than one game in July, even if it feels like it.

So, no, you shouldn't be concerned about Brent Rooker's four-strikeout game. You shouldn't be concerned about Jackson Chourio's five-strikeout game, either. Any player you liked enough to draft with, say, a top-200 pick probably should get at least a multi-week leash before you start to think about making a roster move with them, and the leash gets longer the earlier a player was picked – Jackson Chourio could have a 30% strikeout rate and sub-.600 OPS by May 1 and I promise you, I wouldn't move him an inch in my rankings.

But that doesn't mean you can't react to anything. You probably have a few roster spots to play with, either because of injuries or late-round fliers who are relatively fungible, and you should absolutely be looking at some early-season standouts to add on the wire. Most of them probably won't amount to much, but there will probably be at least a few who turn out to matter.

So, even though it's only one game, here are some players to consider adding coming out of Opening Day:

Tyler Soderstrom, 1B, Athletics (45%) – If Soderstrom actually had catcher eligibility to open the season, he probably would've been 100% rostered already. If Opening Day was any indication, he might just need to be anyway. I don't actually think he's anywhere close to that point, but homering twice on Opening Day, on balls hit 108.7 and 111.4 mph, sure is eye-opening. Soderstrom is the A's starting first baseman and possible, occasional backup catcher, and he'll be a lot more interesting for Fantasy if and when he gets five appearances behind the plate. But he showed plus power in 61 games in the majors last season, and has 40 career homers in 155 career games between Double-A and Triple-A, so this might be a bat that plays anywhere.

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Tigers (43%) – Torkelson forced his way back into the Tigers' plans with a big spring, and he didn't show any signs of slowing down in the first game. Torkelson homered, but perhaps most impressively, he walked four times in his other four trips to the plate. Plate discipline has always been an issue for Torkelson, even when things were going well, and it's way too early to say this is a new, improved version of him. But this is a guy who had 31 homers and 182 combined runs and RBI two years ago at the MLB level, so I'm totally willing to take a flier on him just in case he's figuring it out again.

Kyle Manzardo, DH, Guardians (39%) – And there's a third young, slugger who had a big Opening Day, as Manzardo missed the cycle by just a single, going 3 for 4 with a walk and four RBI as well. He started and homered off a lefty, which could be a big deal, as we assumed he was just a platoon bat. The reason I would rank him below Soderstrom and Torkelson is because he is DH-only for Fantasy right now, but I think the margin separating all three is extremely slim.

Lars Nootbaar, OF, Cardinals (43%) – We've been burned before by promises of Nootbaar's impending breakout, so I understand if you're hesitant. But he's always had impressive skills, including well above-average quality of contact metrics last year and a strong approach at the plate. And now he's hitting leadoff for the Cardinals to open the season, a nice little boost to his value that would make him worth adding in most Fantasy leagues even before he homered and scored two runs on Opening Day.

Wilyer Abreu, OF, Red Sox (69%) – Hitting three balls over 108 mph isn't a guarantee of anything – Fantasy also-rans like Ryan McMahon, Elias Diaz, and Jesus Sanchez all accomplished it in 2024, for example – but you've gotta admit, it's a pretty neat trick. I've never been a huge believer in Abreu, but I'd be lying if I said he was totally without merit – he had 24 homers in 89 career Triple-A games, after all. The key will be improving his plate discipline because the physical tools are absolutely here. One game proves nothing, but given his raw power and athleticism, Abreu has some upside worth chasing, certainly.

Jose Alvarado, RP, Phillies (12%) – The Phillies went out and added Jordan Romano this offseason, but there were some signs this spring that he might not be the go-to closer, and he certainly wasn't on Opening Day. Romano came into the game in the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead, which is a classic setup man situation, with Alvarado only coming in for the ninth after Romano allowed two runs on a walk and a hit. Alvarado worked a perfect ninth in a tied game, striking out two with his already impressive velocity up 2.1 mph on his sinker. That doesn't necessarily mean Alvarado is the closer moving forward, but in their first opportunity, the Phillies didn't go to their offseason addition, so I don't think we can just assume Romano is the guy. Alvarado is going to matter in this bullpen, and Orion Kerkering might, too. At the very least, if you didn't invest much in closers in drafts, Alvarado is well worth adding.

Tony Santillan, RP, Reds (7%) – With Alexis Diaz opening the season on the IL, the closer spot was wide open for the Reds. Santillan was a trendy pick after Terry Francona mentioned him as a candidate, but on Opening Day, Santillan worked the ninth, with Francona turning to familiar face Ian Gibaut, who he had with him when he was in Cleveland. That didn't go well, as Gibaut labored and gave up four runs while recording just two outs, so I think we can probably rule out Gibaut for the next save. Santillan might be the next guy up after being used as a setup man Thursday, so I'll chase him if Alvarado isn't available.

Sean Burke, SP, White Sox (34%) – Burke didn't quite challenge Garrett Crochet's breakout Opening Day performance from a year ago, but he wasn't bad. He led with his slider, throwing it 28 times on 73 pitches while showcasing a five-pitch mix. He had a decent eight swinging strikes overall, though turned them into just three strikeouts over six innings against a beatable Angels lineup. This is not a "run out and add him everywhere" situation, but Burke has some strikeout upside based on his minor-league track record, and he sure didn't look overmatched in his debut, so I'm keeping an eye on him.