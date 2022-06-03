Alejandro Kirk C TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23 Matchups @KC3, @DET3 Rostered 65% It's rare to see a catcher so high in the sleeper hitter ranks, but this one capped a big month of May with a two-homer game, continues to put the bat on the ball at absurdly high rates and is poised to beat up on a couple of bad pitching staffs this week.

Christian Walker 1B ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 31 Matchups @CIN4, @PHI3 Rostered 61% His big problem is he puts the ball in the air too much, but it's resulted in more homers the past couple weeks and should play well at two smallish parks this week.

Trey Mancini DH BAL Baltimore • #16 • Age: 30 Matchups CHC2, @KC4 Rostered 60% The strikeouts are down and the line drives up this year, giving him a profile not too unlike Ty France, and he went on to hit a France-like .363 in May. It doesn't hurt that the Orioles have the third-best hitter matchups this week.

MJ Melendez C KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 23 Matchups TOR3, BAL4 Rostered 61% Two catcher recommendations in one week? The position is enjoying an influx of new talent right now, and MJ Melendez is getting enough at-bats between catcher and DH to take advantage of the most favorable hitter matchups this week.

Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups ARI4, @STL3 Rostered 46% The Reds have the second-best hitter matchups this week, making it a good time to bet on Tommy Pham's elite exit velocities finally paying off. He should get on base a ton, if nothing else.

Andrew Benintendi LF KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27 Matchups TOR3, BAL4 Rostered 77% Though he's maintained a batting average well over .300, the lack of power has made it a fairly hollow one. He should get more help from his supporting cast, though, in a week with Ross Stripling, Bruce Zimmermann, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish on the docket.

Anthony Santander RF BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 27 Matchups CHC2, @KC4 Rostered 72% While Trey Mancini is the steadiest of the Orioles outfielders, Anthony Santander has the most thump and should put it to good use against pitchers like Kyle Hendricks, Brady Singer, Jon Heasley and Daniel Lynch this week.

Austin Hays LF BAL Baltimore • #21 • Age: 26 Matchups CHC2, @KC4 Rostered 74% Austin Hays, meanwhile, is riding a 13-game hitting streak and has been especially good against right-handed pitchers this year, batting .355. Of the bad pitchers the Orioles are scheduled to face, five are righties.

Kyle Farmer SS CIN Cincinnati • #17 • Age: 31 Matchups ARI4, @STL3 Rostered 31% He's batting .474 (18 for 38) with four home runs over his past 11 games, putting him in a good spot to capitalize on this week's second-best hitter schedule.