Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

Sleeper hitters for Week 10 (June 5-12)
Alejandro Kirk C
TOR Toronto • #30 • Age: 23
Matchups
@KC3, @DET3
Rostered
65%
It's rare to see a catcher so high in the sleeper hitter ranks, but this one capped a big month of May with a two-homer game, continues to put the bat on the ball at absurdly high rates and is poised to beat up on a couple of bad pitching staffs this week.
Christian Walker 1B
ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 31
Matchups
@CIN4, @PHI3
Rostered
61%
His big problem is he puts the ball in the air too much, but it's resulted in more homers the past couple weeks and should play well at two smallish parks this week.
Trey Mancini DH
BAL Baltimore • #16 • Age: 30
Matchups
CHC2, @KC4
Rostered
60%
The strikeouts are down and the line drives up this year, giving him a profile not too unlike Ty France, and he went on to hit a France-like .363 in May. It doesn't hurt that the Orioles have the third-best hitter matchups this week.
MJ Melendez C
KC Kansas City • #1 • Age: 23
Matchups
TOR3, BAL4
Rostered
61%
Two catcher recommendations in one week? The position is enjoying an influx of new talent right now, and MJ Melendez is getting enough at-bats between catcher and DH to take advantage of the most favorable hitter matchups this week.
Tommy Pham LF
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34
Matchups
ARI4, @STL3
Rostered
46%
The Reds have the second-best hitter matchups this week, making it a good time to bet on Tommy Pham's elite exit velocities finally paying off. He should get on base a ton, if nothing else.
Andrew Benintendi LF
KC Kansas City • #16 • Age: 27
Matchups
TOR3, BAL4
Rostered
77%
Though he's maintained a batting average well over .300, the lack of power has made it a fairly hollow one. He should get more help from his supporting cast, though, in a week with Ross Stripling, Bruce Zimmermann, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish on the docket.
Anthony Santander RF
BAL Baltimore • #25 • Age: 27
Matchups
CHC2, @KC4
Rostered
72%
While Trey Mancini is the steadiest of the Orioles outfielders, Anthony Santander has the most thump and should put it to good use against pitchers like Kyle Hendricks, Brady Singer, Jon Heasley and Daniel Lynch this week.
Austin Hays LF
BAL Baltimore • #21 • Age: 26
Matchups
CHC2, @KC4
Rostered
74%
Austin Hays, meanwhile, is riding a 13-game hitting streak and has been especially good against right-handed pitchers this year, batting .355. Of the bad pitchers the Orioles are scheduled to face, five are righties.
Kyle Farmer SS
CIN Cincinnati • #17 • Age: 31
Matchups
ARI4, @STL3
Rostered
31%
He's batting .474 (18 for 38) with four home runs over his past 11 games, putting him in a good spot to capitalize on this week's second-best hitter schedule.
Hunter Dozier 1B
KC Kansas City • #17 • Age: 30
Matchups
TOR3, BAL4
Rostered
50%
In a year when offense is down across the league, Hunter Dozier has been surprisingly consistent, in part because of an improved strikeout rate. He's no stud but is good enough to take advantage of the favorable hitting slate.

Best hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Royals TOR3, BAL4
2. Reds ARI4, @STL3
3. Orioles CHC2, @KC4
4. Blue Jays @KC3, @DET3
5. Braves OAK2, PIT4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 10

1. Pirates DET2, @ATL4
2. Rangers @CLE3, @CHW3
3. Cubs @BAL2, @NYY3
4. Tigers @PIT2, TOR3
5. Rockies @SF3, @SD4