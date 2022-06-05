jeffrey-springs.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 10 (June 6-12)
Jeffrey Springs RP
TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. STL, at MIN
Rostered
47%
After three straight outings of five-plus innings, it's time to take him seriously as a starting pitcher -- one with a sub-2.00 ERA and top-10 swinging-strike rate.
Garrett Whitlock SP
BOS Boston • #72 • Age: 25
Matchups
at LAA, at SEA
Rostered
67%
His strikeout numbers are slipping the deeper he works into games, but he's still doing a fine job of run prevention. With two starts on the schedule, it's a pretty easy choice.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30
Matchups
at CLE, at CHW
47%
I'm skeptical of his last start, in which he recorded 12 strikeouts, but he did alter his pitch mix some and was at one point a trendy sleeper pick as a Coors Field escapee. Having two favorable matchups makes him worth a roll of the dice.
Spencer Strider RP
ATL Atlanta • #65 • Age: 23
Matchup
vs. PIT
Rostered
48%
His first turn as a starter was marred by shaky defense and his second by a bunch of walks, but he's shown the same bat-missing potential that he did as a reliever. He should find the Pirates lineup more to his liking.
Hunter Greene SP
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22
Matchups
vs. ARI, at STL
Rostered
74%
The rookie's up-and-down season continues, but he's had no trouble missing bats, particularly since he began featuring his slider more. Prioritize your team's ERA and WHIP if you must, but you're leaving something like 15 strikeouts on the table.
Konnor Pilkington RP
CLE Cleveland • #45 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. TEX, vs. OAK
Rostered
4%
The left-hander has good pitching instincts and began throwing with more conviction in his last start, upping his velocity and piling up 15 swinging strikes. No telling how the follow-up goes, but the matchups make him awfully tempting.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
Matchup
at MIA
Rostered
70%
Home runs remain far and away the biggest obstacle for the second-year pitcher. When he keeps the ball in the park, the results are generally good, and he'll be pitching in a big park against a suspect lineup this week.
Yusei Kikuchi SP
TOR Toronto • #16 • Age: 30
Matchup
at KC
Rostered
68%
Ditching the cutter continues to pay dividends for the enigmatic lefty, who had a 2.36 ERA and 10.5 K/9 in May. Of course, the walks remain high and the outings short, but the odds of useful production improve against a lineup like the Royals.
Graham Ashcraft SP
CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. ARI, at STL
Rostered
7%
The rookie went seven strong in his last start, only his third in the majors, and showed a little more bite with his slider. The elite ground-ball rate makes him especially interesting with two starts on the table.
Glenn Otto SP
TEX Texas • #49 • Age: 26
Matchup
at CHW
Rostered
12%
He's held his own against the Rays, Angels and Astros in recent weeks, so the White Sox, who rank fourth-to-last in runs scored, shouldn't present much of a challenge.