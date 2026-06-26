Fantasy Baseball Week 15 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters highlight Dansby Swanson, Cole Carrigg

Paul Goldschmidt 1B NYY N.Y. Yankees • #48 • Age: 38 Matchups DET3, MIN3 Rostered 68% Paul Goldschmidt tops this list for a second straight week and remains the most under-rostered hitter in Fantasy, sporting a .353 (30 for 85) batting average and eight home runs in June. His next slate of victims includes Keider Montero, Mike Paredes, Connor Prielipp and Zebby Matthews.

Dansby Swanson SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #7 • Age: 32 Matchups SD3, STL3 Rostered 69% Dansby Swanson just wrapped up a massive series against the Mets in which he had three homers and 15 RBI. His struggles this year are more underachievement than decline, and now that he's back on the right track, he's a good choice to take advantage of the third-best hitter matchups this week.

TJ Rumfield 1B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 66% The Rockies have a full week of home games -- seven, no less -- for the first time all year, but TJ Rumfield is one of their fewer hitters for whom it doesn't matter all that much. What matters more in his case are the six righties, against whom he's batting .299 with a .916 OPS.

Cole Carrigg CF COL Colorado • #16 • Age: 24 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 55% Cole Carrigg is new to the whole Coors Field thing but is already right at home there, batting .346 (9 for 22) with a 1.053 OPS vs. .182 (4 for 22) with a .762 OPS on the road. Expect him to pour on the extra-base hits with a full seven games there this week.

Sam Antonacci LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #17 • Age: 23 Matchups @BAL3, @CLE4 Rostered 71% The White Sox's matchups this week are more solid than spectacular, so this recommendation is more about Sam Antonacci being undervalued in general. The rookie is batting .302 (52 for 172) with three homers and 11 steals in his past 49 games, reaching at a .400 clip, and is averaging 2.91 Head-to-Head points per game overall.

Jake McCarthy CF COL Colorado • #31 • Age: 28 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 39% Jake McCarthy benefits both from the Rockies' home slate and their righty-loaded schedule this week, batting .315 with a .902 OPS in the former situation and having hit all five of his home runs in the latter situation.

Willi Castro 2B COL Colorado • #3 • Age: 29 Matchups MIA4, SF3 Rostered 49% Willi Castro has been hot in general, batting .340 (36 for 106) with four homers and three steals in his past 28 games, and is yet another Rockies hitter who should benefit from a full slate of home games, batting .331 at Coors Field vs. .228 everywhere else. You can start him anywhere but catcher, which makes him a particularly handy play.

Lars Nootbaar LF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups @ATL3, @CHC3 Rostered 25% Lars Nootbaar continues to scorch the ball at over 93 mph on average and has a pristine xBA (.292) and xSLG (.557) so far. He's a good bet to make the most of the Cardinals' fourth-ranked hitter matchups, which include pitchers like Grant Holmes, Martin Perez, Reynaldo Lopez, Colin Rea, David Peterson and Javier Assad.

Owen Caissie RF MIA Miami • #17 • Age: 23 Matchups @COL4, @ATH3 Rostered 33% Owen Caissie has had a rough rookie season but is finally beginning to impact the ball like he did in the minors, batting .381 (8 for 21) with three homers in his past seven games. It's good timing with the Marlins having the most favorable hitter schedule of all this week, a slate that includes four games at Coors Field.