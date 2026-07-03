Fantasy Baseball Week 16 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters include Dansby Swanson, Esmerlyn Valdez

Dansby Swanson SS CHC Chi. Cubs • #7 • Age: 32 Matchups @BAL3, @CIN3 Rostered 77% Matchups aside, Dansby Swanson has been the hottest hitter in baseball, homering eight times and driving in an astonishing 26 runs in his past 10 games. He probably shouldn't qualify for this list anymore, but he does.

Luis Garcia 1B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 26 Matchups HOU3, NYY3 Rostered 80% Luis Garcia has enjoyed his own power surge, having recently homered seven times over a nine-game span. Recommending him can be difficult since he tends to sit against left-handed pitchers, but there's only one of those on the schedule this week.

Bryce Eldridge DH SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21 Matchups TOR3, COL4 Rostered 75% Right about the time we noticed Bryce Eldridge was striking out less while hitting the ball as hard as advertised, his production took a dip, causing him to be dropped in enough leagues to qualify for this list again. His strikeout rate has only continued to improve during that time, though, making him a quality play with the second-best hitter matchups this week.

Jake McCarthy CF COL Colorado • #31 • Age: 28 Matchups @LAD3, @SF4 Rostered 63% The Rockies actually have some pretty good matchups this week, but only a few of their hitters are trustworthy on the road. Jake McCarthy is one, batting .292 with a .767 OPS away from Coors Field, and the three lefties on the schedule also shouldn't bother him, given his .377 batting average and .924 OPS against them.

Heliot Ramos LF SF San Francisco • #17 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, COL4 Rostered 39% Heliot Ramos has looked good since coming back from a quadriceps injury, going 4 for 14 (.286) with two homers and a triple. His second-ranked hitter slate includes matchups like Tomoyuki Sugano, Tanner Gordon, Kyle Freeland and Michael Lorenzen.

Lars Nootbaar LF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups MIL5, ATL3 Rostered 25% Lars Nootbaar has continued with his modest production even as he's stung the ball to the tune of a 94.0 mph average exit velocity. Among the Cardinals who might actually be available in your league, he seems like the best choice to take advantage of their rare eight-game schedule.

A.J. Ewing CF NYM N.Y. Mets • #9 • Age: 21 Matchups @ATL1, KC3, BOS3 Rostered 55% A.J. Ewing has picked up the pace of late, batting .298 (17 for 57) with three homers and a steal over his past 17 games. He has some pretty favorable matchups this week, particularly early on, and is scheduled to face six right-handers, against which he's batting .296 with an .804 OPS.

Esmerlyn Valdez RF PIT Pittsburgh • #55 • Age: 22 Matchups ATL3, MIL3 Rostered 28% Another who's on here more for his hot hitting than his matchups, Esmerlyn Valdez has demonstrated massive power with four home runs, two doubles and a triple in his past seven games. His swing-and-miss is likely to catch up to him eventually, but you should take advantage while he's seeing the ball well.

Tommy Edman LF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups COL3, ARI3 Rostered 33% Tommy Edman has all but stopped running the past couple years, and seeing as that was always his best trait, he probably doesn't need to be rostered much more than he is. He's been swinging a hot bat since rejoining the Dodgers, though, and they happen to have the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.