Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 1-7), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Drew Rasmussen, Slade Cecconi, and Davis Martin.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
2
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
3
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
4
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
5
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
6
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
ARI
Arizona
Advisable in most cases
7
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
BOS
Boston
8
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
9
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
COL
Colorado
10
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
11
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
12
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
13
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
KC
Kansas City
14
C. Morton SP DET Charlie Morton SP DET
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Better left for points leagues
15
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
16
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
No thanks
17
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
HOU
Houston
18
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
19
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
20
A. Civale SP CHW Aaron Civale SP CHW
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
21
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
22
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
MIA
Miami
23
C. Rea SP CHC Colin Rea SP CHC
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
WAS
Washington
24
M. Burrows SP PIT Michael Burrows SP PIT
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
25
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
DET
Detroit
26
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SD
San Diego
27
R. Gusto SP MIA Ryan Gusto SP MIA
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
28
O. Bido SP ATH Osvaldo Bido SP ATH
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
29
C. Whisenhunt SP SF Carson Whisenhunt SP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
STL
St. Louis