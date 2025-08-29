Fantasy Baseball Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight MacKenzie Gore, Jacob Misiorowski
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 1-7), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Drew Rasmussen, Slade Cecconi, and Davis Martin.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
|3
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|4
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|5
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
J. Misiorowski SP MIL Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|11
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|12
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
vs
|13
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|14
C. Morton SP DET Charlie Morton SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|17
|18
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
|
@
|
vs
|19
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|20
|21
S. Cecconi SP CLE Slade Cecconi SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|22
|23
|24
M. Burrows SP PIT Michael Burrows SP PIT
|
vs
|
vs
|25
|26
C. Dollander SP COL Chase Dollander SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|27
R. Gusto SP MIA Ryan Gusto SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|28
O. Bido SP ATH Osvaldo Bido SP ATH
|
@
|
@
|29
C. Whisenhunt SP SF Carson Whisenhunt SP SF
|
@
|
@