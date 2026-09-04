Ty France 1B SD San Diego • #25 • Age: 32 Matchups WAS3, @SF3 Rostered 52% Would you believe that a player with a .292 batting average and .872 OPS -- numbers that have only gone up since the All-Star break -- is still available in nearly half of CBS Sports leagues? Ty France probably belongs at the top of this list regardless, but it helps that he has the fifth-best hitter schedule this week.

TJ Rumfield 1B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 26 Matchups @NYY3, @DET3 Rostered 71% The Rockies actually have pretty good matchups this week, but with them being on the road, it's a moot point for so many of their hitters. TJ Rumfield is an exception, seeing as he's batting .290 with an .807 OPS on the road, and he happens to be gaining steam with a .385 (10 for 26) batting average and 11 walks in his past eight games.

Bryce Eldridge DH SF San Francisco • #8 • Age: 21 Matchups STL3, SD3 Rostered 64% Speaking of gaining steam, Bryce Eldridge is batting .310 (22 for 71) with four homers in his past 19 games. That's reason enough to start a player with his upside, even if the matchups aren't anything particularly special.

Lawrence Butler RF ATH Athletics • #4 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, SEA3 Rostered 72% Lawrence Butler's second-half turnaround shows no signs of letting up, leading to a .345 (29 for 84) batting average and five home runs in his past 23 games. The splits are in his favor twice over, too, seeing as all six of the games are at home, where he's hit 11 of his 12 home runs this year, and all six of his opposing pitchers are right-handed.

Henry Bolte CF ATH Athletics • #33 • Age: 23 Matchups TOR3, SEA3 Rostered 40% A full slate of home games has become nearly as big of a differentiator for Athletics hitters as it's been for Rockies hitters, and Henry Bolte is among the most impacted. The rookie has a batting average more than 70 points higher and an OPS more than 100 points higher at home versus on the road, and he's swinging a hot bat now, batting .325 (41 for 126) with five homers and three steals over his past 31 games.

Zack Gelof 3B ATH Athletics • #20 • Age: 26 Matchups TOR3, SEA3 Rostered 71% After slumping for most of August, Zack Gelof is off to a quick start in September, going 5 for 13 with two homers and a steal in three games. He's yet another Athletics hitter who greatly benefits from a full slate of home games, batting .299 with an .895 OPS there versus .207 with a .653 OPS on the road.

Spencer Jones RF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #78 • Age: 25 Matchups COL3, NYM3 Rostered 61% Spencer Jones continues to succeed in spite of his alarming 36 percent strikeout rate, batting .333 (14 for 42) with four homers and three steals in his past 14 games. The Yankees didn't quite make the cut for the five best hitter matchups, but there's damage to be done in their opening series against the Rockies.

Mickey Gasper DH BOS Boston • #30 • Age: 30 Matchups LAA3, KC3 Rostered 15% Mickey Gasper was only bumped from the Red Sox's lineup briefly, regaining a spot with Willson Contreras being lost to a hamstring injury. During the 17-game stretch in which he's started 13 times, the minor league journeyman is batting .366 (15 for 41) with seven home runs, showing premium on-base skills and good enough exit velocities. The best part is that you can use him at catcher.

Yohandy Morales 1B WAS Washington • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups @SD3, LAA3 Rostered 10% Yohandy Morales showed big power at Triple-A, but it wasn't clear how much the Nationals could use a right-handed corner bat like him. So far, though, he's started each of his first two games with the club and is already 4 for 8 with a homer and a double, making him a prime choice to take advantage of the Nationals' top-ranked hitter matchups this week.