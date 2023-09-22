mitch-keller.jpg

We need to talk about Week 27. As you well know, it's the final week of the regular season, which means that teams have no incentive to keep their pitchers on turn. In fact, their incentives are precisely the reverse if they're playoff-bound and looking to realign their rotation for the postseason.

So who can you really trust to make two starts? The short answer is no one. Yeah, the teams that have to fight to the bitter end for a playoff spot will give it everything they've got, but if they clinch with just a game or two remaining, they may roll with some spot starter instead. Meanwhile, a non-contender may abruptly decide that a particular pitcher has had enough and shut him down mid-week, eliminating his second start. It really is anything-goes.

For high-end two-start pitchers like Kevin Gausman, Luis Castillo, Justin Steele, George Kirby -- all of whom could miss out on their second start for postseason optimization purposes -- it doesn't really change the way you make out your lineup. They're must-start whether making one start or two. But with iffier choices like Braxton Garrett or Bryce Elder, you need to weigh whether that first start on its own is enough to justify starting them. Because it's likely that first start is all they get.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 27 (Sept. 25-Oct. 1). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
2
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
3
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
4
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
HOU
Houston
5
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
6
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
7
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
BOS
Boston
8
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
9
J. Verlander SP HOU Justin Verlander SP HOU
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ARI
Arizona
10
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
Advisable in most cases
11
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
12
M. King RP NYY Michael King RP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
KC
Kansas City
13
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
14
R. Pepiot SP LAD Ryan Pepiot SP LAD
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SF
San Francisco
15
B. Garrett SP MIA Braxton Garrett SP MIA
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
16
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
17
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
18
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
19
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
20
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
No thanks
21
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
SEA
Seattle
22
A. Marsh SP KC Alec Marsh SP KC
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
23
Z. Thompson RP STL Zack Thompson RP STL
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
24
J. Urena SP CHW Jose Urena SP CHW
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
SD
San Diego
25
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota