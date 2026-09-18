What, no italics? That's right, I'm abandoning the usual boilerplate intro for this final edition of the two-start pitcher rankings to issue a grave warning ...

Don't count on any of these guys actually making two starts.

They appear to be in line to -- and some indeed will -- but it would be on the final day of the season. With no tomorrow, a team can throw caution to the wind and do whatever it feels like. I'm not saying it'll start someone on short rest, but a bullpen game or a spot starter? Why not?

And actually, I think the pitchers most in danger of losing their second start are the ones on the teams with a tomorrow -- i.e., the ones resetting their rotation for the playoffs. If they've already secured their spot prior to the final day of the season and one of their top hurlers is scheduled to go, they'll almost assuredly opt for someone else.

So you should be skeptical of any pitcher listed here actually making two starts, but especially Zack Wheeler, Max Fried and Kevin Gausman. Maybe Cristian Javier, Nick Martinez and Robbie Ray as well. If you wouldn't be comfortable getting just one start from one of these pitchers, you're better off not using him at all.

For now, though, here's how the two-start pitcher slate stacks up for Fantasy Week 27 (Sept. 21-27). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.