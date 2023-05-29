The Giants activated Slater (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Slater missed about two and a half weeks of action with a left hamstring strain. He played in one rehab game over the weekend, and the Giants evidently saw enough from him to bring him back from the IL. Slater should resume playing regularly against left-handed pitching now that he's been activated.
