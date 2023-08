Slater is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater started in each of the last four games while going 5-for-10 with a double, four walks, six runs and one RBI, but all of those starts came while the Giants opposed left-handed pitchers. He'll move back to the bench versus Reds right-hander Hunter Greene and should serve as a short-side platoon outfielder moving forward.