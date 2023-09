Slater went 3-for-3 with a double and a hit-by-pitch in Monday's 2-1 win over the Padres.

Slater did a great job atop the lineup versus tough lefty Blake Snell, but the Giants' Nos. 2-4 hitters went just 1-for-11 with a walk in the contest. While he's still in a short-side platoon role, Slater is hitting .294 (10-for-34) in September. The outfielder boasts a .271/.347/.398 slash line with five home runs, 20 RBI, 23 runs scored and two stolen bases over 202 plate appearances this year.