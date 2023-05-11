San Francisco placed Slater on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater suffered the injury while running down the first base line Wednesday versus the Nationals and will likely be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. He missed most of April with the very same injury. Bryce Johnson is joining the Giants' active roster in a corresponding move.
