Slater left Wednesday's game against the Nationals with left hamstring tightness, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Slater picked up the hamstring injury while hustling down the first base line and couldn't continue. The outfielder should be considered day-to-day, but there's a good chance he'll sit out the series finale against the Nationals on Thursday. It's also worth noting this is the same hamstring that Slater injured prior to the start of the season and kept him on the injured list for the majority of April.