Slater went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Cardinals.

Slater's off to a fantastic start since returning from a hamstring strain. He's gone 4-for-7 across two games, and he's already recorded his first steal of the season. The outfielder remains a short-side platoon option, but he's recorded double-digit thefts in each of the last two years, so he could provide some extra speed in deeper fantasy formats.