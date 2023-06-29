Slater went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

He wasn't even in the starting lineup, but Slater stepped in when Michael Conforto exited the game with a hamstring issue after making a catch in the bottom of the first inning. Slater then gave the Giants their only spark of offense by taking Bowden Francis deep in the fifth for his second homer of the year. The 30-year-old outfielder has only started one of the last seven games while stuck on the short side of a platoon, but his workload against right-handed pitching figures to increase if Conforto ends up missing more time. Slater certainly hasn't hurt his case for a bigger role with a .391/.435/.516 slash line in 69 plate appearances this season.