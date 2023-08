Slater went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Slater has produced two multi-hit performances in his last three games but was stuck in a nasty 0-for-22 skid since the start of August before that. Since the All-Star break, he's gone 9-for-62 (.145) with a 6:23 BB:K and four extra-base hits. Slater owns a .255/.335/.390 slash line through 158 plate appearances this season.