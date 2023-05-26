Slater (hamstring) will likely begin a rehab assignment Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Slater resumed running over the weekend and is now nearing the final stage of his recovery process. Slater landed on the injured list May 11 with a hamstring strain -- already his second trip to the IL this season.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Will start running over weekend•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Heads back to IL•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Leaves with hamstring tightness•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Leaves with apparent injury•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Two hits, steal in win•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Notches first steal•