Slater (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Cardinals, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Slater landed on the injured list at the end of March after suffering a left hamstring strain, but he's been given the green light to make his season debut. He'll enter the starting lineup Monday with a southpaw in Jordan Montgomery set to toe the rubber for St. Louis.