Slater went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Monday's win against the Pirates.

Slater drilled a two-run shot in the second inning and later knocked a two-run double in the seventh. It was his first appearance since May 10 after a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring issue. The 30-year-old owns an impressive .400/.464/.600 slash line with three extra-base hits and six RBI through 28 plate appearances.