Slater isn't in the Giants' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI during Monday's game, Slater will get a day to regroup Tuesday while Luis Matos starts in right field, batting ninth.
