Slater is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Slater had picked up starts in center field in four of the Giants' past five games in the wake of Luis Gonzalez (back) landing on the injured list, but Slater is expected to move into a short-side platoon role moving forward. The Giants welcomed back lefty-hitting outfielder LaMonte Wade (knee) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, and he, Mike Yastrzemski and Joc Pederson will likely compose San Francisco's outfield in most matchups versus right-handed pitching.