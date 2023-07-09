Slater went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

The 30-year-old outfielder began the game on the bench, but he pinch hit for Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth inning against southpaw reliever Brad Hand and launched what proved to be the game-winning homer. Slater has only two hits in his last nine games but both of them have left the yard, and his extreme splits -- he boasts a 1.006 OPS in 48 plate appearances against lefties this season, but only a .759 mark in 39 PAs against righties -- should keep him in a short-side platoon role in the second half.