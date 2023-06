Slater went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

Slater has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8-for-17 (.471) in that span. The outfielder's solid stretch of hitting has helped him get into the lineup versus two of the last seven righties the Giants have faced in addition to his usual spot atop the order versus lefties. He's slashing .400/.438/.511 with one home run, two stolen bases, nine RBI and six runs scored over 48 plate appearances this season.